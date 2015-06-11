(Adds quotes from Oculus executives, details on headset)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Oculus, the virtual
reality company owned by Facebook Inc, debuted the much
anticipated consumer version of its headset on Thursday and
announced a partnership with Microsoft Corp's Xbox One
gaming console.
A prototype of the Oculus Rift has been available to
developers since 2013, but Thursday marked the first time anyone
had seen the consumer version, which will be available for
pre-order later this year and will start shipping in early 2016.
Oculus Chief Executive Brendan Iribe said during the
unveiling in San Francisco that the Rift will include a wireless
Xbox controller and adapter. Consumers will also be able to
directly stream Xbox One games into the Rift, such as the
popular game Halo, a first-person shooter game.
Facebook Inc bought Oculus last year for $2 billion
and its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, has said he views
virtual reality as the next major computing platform.
Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey unexpectedly announced that the
Rift will include wireless hand controllers that resemble
bracelets to raucous applause.
The controllers will enable consumers to use their hands to
interact with games, whether it's pulling a trigger on a virtual
gun or using communicative gestures with other players.
"One of the first things people do is they reach out into
this virtual world," Luckey said. "We wanted to create an input
device that allows people to reach out."
At the start of the event, Iribe held the headset in one
hand, pointing to its light weight and ability to adjust to any
head size. The Rift will also fit over a pair of eyeglasses, he
added, and includes adjustable headphones and lenses.
Iribe said the Rift is tightly integrated with Microsoft's
Windows and hinted that "there is a lot more to come" with the
computer company.
Several game developers showed demo videos of how their
products will work in the Rift. Nate Mitchell, Oculus vice
president of product, also announced "Oculus Home," a portal
where games are bought and downloaded.
Iribe did not say how much the headset will cost. At a
conference last month, he said he expects the Rift and the
computer needed to run it will cost around $1,500.
Company executives said they plan to release more details
about the Rift at next week's E3 video game conference in Los
Angeles and at a developer conference in September.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Alan Crosby)