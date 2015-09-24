(Adds details)
Sept 24 Facebook Inc's Oculus and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd unveiled a new version of Gear VR
virtual reality headset for $99, half the price of the previous
"Innovator Edition", and said the product would be available in
the United States in time for Black Friday and globally shortly
after.
The headset is 22 percent lighter than the previous version
and will work with all of Samsung's 2015 line of smartphones,
including the Galaxy Note 5, Edge Plus, S6 and S6 Edge, Peter
Koo, senior vice president of Samsung Mobile, said at an Oculus
conference on Thursday.
Oculus also said it was partnering with Netflix Inc
, Hulu, Vimeo and Amazon Inc-owned Twitch,
among others, to bring video content and live streaming to
virtual reality over the next few months.
Oculus said it is also working with movie studios for users
to buy and rent films.
The company also announced the Oculus Arcade which will
bring games such as Pac-Man to virtual reality and said it
partnered with publishers such as Sega, Midway Games and Bandai
Namco Entertainment.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru)