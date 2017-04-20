BRIEF-Finbond Group says firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
* Firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
WASHINGTON, April 20 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday sued Ocwen Financial Corp, alleging the mortgage loan servicer's "years of widespread errors, shortcuts, and runarounds cost some borrowers money and others their homes," the agency said in a statement.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Firm intention announcement by RVF to make a mandatory offer
LAGOS, May 26 Nigeria's stock index rose to its highest level in 10 months on Friday, lifted by gains in the banking sector as overnight lending rates eased after central bank cash injections into the banking system.