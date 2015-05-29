NEW YORK May 29 A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit accusing Ocwen Financial Corp of fraudulently billing hundreds of thousands of homeowners for needless property inspections, saying the case amounts to no more than a breach of contract claim.

The order by U.S. District Judge Otis Wright in Los Angeles on Thursday ends one of several lawsuits across the country accusing mortgage servicers of charging excessive fees after homeowners miss mortgage payments, pushing them further into debt.

Inspections and other default-related fees were a major profit source for Ocwen, which specialized in servicing distressed loans, the 2014 lawsuit said.

The homeowners sought damages for violations of various California state and federal laws, including the U.S. Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The lawsuit said Ocwen decided to "game the system" by charging borrowers unreasonable fees for property inspections, which mortgage contracts allow servicers to carry out to protect their interests after a default.

It accused Ocwen of ignoring Fannie Mae guidelines that call for assessing individual circumstances to see if repeat inspections are needed.

In Thursday's order, Wright said the homeowners had no right to enforce the Fannie Mae guidelines because they were not a party to them. Homeowners' entire theory of wrongdoing depended on the servicing guidelines, and without them they had no case, he said.

The lawsuit also accused Ocwen's former chairman William Erbey of profiting from unnecessary inspections as a major shareholder of Altisource Portfolio Solutions, the company Ocwen contracted with to arrange for the inspections. Erbey was not named as a defendant in the suit.

In December Ocwen replaced Erbey and agreed to pay $150 million to New York State's Department of Financial Services and its customers to settle claims of servicing misconduct and conflicts of interest.

Since the settlement, Ocwen has been selling billions of dollars of servicing rights as it streamlines operations.

"We are pleased and agree with the decision of the court," said Ocwen spokesman John Lovallo.

The case is Mary Lou Vega v. Ocwen Financial Corp, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No 14-4408 (Reporting By Dena Aubin; Editing by Ted Botha and David Gregorio)