Feb 27 Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp
said it received a notice from a trustee terminating its
services for two pools of securitized mortgage loans.
The company's shares fell 11.9 percent to $8.61 in afternoon
trading.
The pooling and servicing agreements, represent $260
million, or 0.07 percent of company's overall servicing
portfolio, Ocwen said on Friday.
Ocwen said the termination stems from an event of default
triggered when the company's servicer ratings were downgraded in
October 2014.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded Ocwen's credit rating
to 'B2' from 'B1' after the New York Department of Financial
Services alleged that the company sent backdated foreclosures
letters to borrowers. (bit.ly/1uag9Wb)
Ocwen said it expected financial impact of the termination
to be immaterial to its overall financial condition.
Bloomberg in its report said the trustee was Wells Fargo &
Co. (bloom.bg/1Dw8RfP)
Up to Thursday's close, Ocwen's stock had lost about 63
percent of its value since October.
