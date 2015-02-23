BRIEF-Ord Mountain Resources provides update on qualifying transaction
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction
Feb 23 Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp said it would sell a portfolio of residential mortgage servicing rights worth $9.8 billion to Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc.
The portfolio consists of about 81,000 performing loans owned by Freddie Mac. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"