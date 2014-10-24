Oct 24 Ocwen Financial Corp said it was
hiring an independent firm to investigate how the mortgage
servicer had sent backdated letters to borrowers about loan
modifications and foreclosures and the reason for the delay in
fixing the issue.
Hundreds of thousands of borrowers facing foreclosure may
have been harmed after they received letters from Ocwen with
cure dates that had passed months earlier, New York Financial
Services said on Tuesday.
The company denied them loan modifications in letters that
they received more than 30 days after they were mailed, cutting
off an opportunity to appeal, according to an Oct. 21 letter
from the New York Financial Services to Ocwen.
Ocwen's Chief Executive Ron Faris wrote a letter to
homeowners on Friday apologizing for the improperly dated
letters, as well as to clarify what happened, explain the
actions the company had taken to address the issue, "and to
commit to ensuring that no borrower suffers as a result of our
mistakes".
"Historically such letters were dated when the decision was
made to create the letter versus when the letter was actually
created," Faris wrote in the letter.
"In most instances, the gap between these dates was three
days or less. In certain instances, however, there was a
significant gap between the date on the face of the letter and
the date it was actually generated."
The company, one of the largest U.S. mortgage servicers, was
continuing to investigate all letters to check if any of them
had been "inadvertently misdated", the letter said.
Atlanta-based Ocwen on Tuesday had blamed the improperly
dated letters on software errors and that it had resolved the
errors identified as of that date.
The company's statement on Tuesday had said 283 New York
borrowers received letters with incorrect dates. Ocwen amended
the statement later that day to say it was aware of borrowers in
New York beyond the 283 who received letters with incorrect
dates but did not know yet know how many.
Faris' letter on Friday did not mention how many borrowers
had received such letters, but he added Ocwen believed its
backup checks and controls had prevented any borrower from a
foreclosure due to the improperly dated letters.
He said Ocwen would work with its advisory council, made up
of 15 nationally recognized community advocates and housing
counselors, on "making things right for any borrowers who may
have been affected in any way by this error".
Up to Friday's close of $19.27, Ocwen shares had fallen
nearly 27 percent.
