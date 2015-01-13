Jan 13 California is seeking to suspend Ocwen Financial Corp's license to operate in the state, saying the mortgage collection company failed to submit papers showing that it complies with state laws, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Ocwen's shares fell about 30 percent to $8.58 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

California accuses Ocwen of not providing information requested by the state's Department of Business Oversight (DBO), which licenses nonbank mortgage lenders and servicers, the newspaper said. (lat.ms/1AaOfFN)

Ocwen was notified on Oct. 3 about the DBO's action related to untimely or incomplete production of information and documentation during a routine regulatory examination, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

"Under the oversight of our newly hired chief risk officer, we are cooperating fully with the DBO and recently provided what we believe to be accurate and complete information," Ocwen said.

If Ocwen loses its license, it would have to sell its bill collection and foreclosure rights in California, the Times quoted DBO spokesman Tom Dresslar as saying.

The state government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California accounts for 15 percent of Ocwen's total loans and 23 percent of its total balance due, according to the Times.

Ocwen is also facing scrutiny from New York state and the federal government over whether it improperly stalled short sales of property to collect more fees, Bloomberg reported last month.

Up to Monday's close, Ocwen shares had fallen about 78 percent over the past 12 months. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)