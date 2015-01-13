Jan 13 California is seeking to suspend Ocwen
Financial Corp's license to operate in the state, saying
the mortgage collection company failed to submit papers showing
that it complies with state laws, the Los Angeles Times
reported.
Ocwen's shares fell about 30 percent to $8.58 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
California accuses Ocwen of not providing information
requested by the state's Department of Business Oversight (DBO),
which licenses nonbank mortgage lenders and servicers, the
newspaper said. (lat.ms/1AaOfFN)
Ocwen was notified on Oct. 3 about the DBO's action related
to untimely or incomplete production of information and
documentation during a routine regulatory examination, the
company said in an emailed statement to Reuters on Tuesday.
"Under the oversight of our newly hired chief risk officer,
we are cooperating fully with the DBO and recently provided what
we believe to be accurate and complete information," Ocwen said.
If Ocwen loses its license, it would have to sell its bill
collection and foreclosure rights in California, the Times
quoted DBO spokesman Tom Dresslar as saying.
The state government did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
California accounts for 15 percent of Ocwen's total loans
and 23 percent of its total balance due, according to the Times.
Ocwen is also facing scrutiny from New York state and the
federal government over whether it improperly stalled short
sales of property to collect more fees, Bloomberg reported last
month.
Up to Monday's close, Ocwen shares had fallen about 78
percent over the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)