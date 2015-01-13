(Adds company's response; updates shares)
By Amrutha Gayathri and Tanya Agrawal
Jan 13 California is seeking to suspend Ocwen
Financial Corp's license to operate in the state, saying
the mortgage collection company failed to submit papers showing
that it complies with laws, state regulators said.
California's Department of Business Oversight (DBO), which
licenses non-bank mortgage lenders and servicers, said it
started asking Ocwen for information early last year and the
company failed "to adequately respond" to the requests.
"Ocwen's behavior is egregious enough that we believe it
warrants suspension of license," DBO spokesman Tom Dresslar told
Reuters.
Ocwen was notified on Oct. 3 about the DBO's action related
to untimely or incomplete production of information and
documentation during a routine regulatory examination, the
company told Reuters in an email on Tuesday.
"Under the oversight of our newly hired chief risk officer,
we are cooperating fully with the DBO and recently provided what
we believe to be accurate and complete information," Ocwen said.
If Ocwen loses its license, it would have to shift its
customers to alternative providers, Dresslar said.
"Like any enforcement action, settlement is always a
possibility, but at this point we are focused on suspension," he
added.
California accounts for 15 percent of Ocwen's total loans
and 23 percent of its total balance due, according to the Los
Angeles Times, which first reported the news.
In a statement late on Tuesday, Ocwen said it believed it
has proper controls in place to ensure compliance with the
California Homeowners Bill of Rights.
The company is also facing scrutiny from New York state and
the federal government over whether it improperly stalled short
sales of property to collect more fees, Bloomberg reported last
month.
Ocwen's shares, which closed down 36 percent at $7.78, were
up about 6 percent at $8.24 in extended trading. Up to Tuesday's
close, the stock had fallen about 85 percent in the past 12
months.
Shares of Ocwen affiliate Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA
closed down 39 percent at $16.49.
Rival Home Loan Servicing Solutions Ltd closed down
19.5 percent at $12.95.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)