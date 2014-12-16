By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 16 Ocwen Financial Corp's
mortgage servicing operations were criticized on Tuesday
by a watchdog who questioned the independence of an internal
audit group, adding to previous concerns from regulators.
Ocwen is subject to the watchdog's oversight because it had
acquired mortgage servicing rights from a unit of Ally Financial
Inc. That unit had earlier entered a joint
state-federal settlement that required an internal group to vet
whether it was meeting standards for dealing with struggling
borrowers.
According to the report, an Ocwen employee contacted the
monitor of the settlement, Joseph Smith, in May 2014 and called
into question the independence of that group, which was required
by the deal to be separate from mortgage operations.
Smith said he launched an investigation into the claims,
concluded that he could not trust the group's work, and
appointed accounting firm McGladrey to retest Ocwen's compliance
with the standards.
The group "didn't have the leadership or the wherewithal
generally to do the job adequately," Smith said in an interview.
"They had some good people but the management wasn't good."
An Ocwen spokeswoman said the company had replaced the
management of the review group in October and structured it to
report directly to Ocwen's board.
"We will continue to support the monitor's efforts to ensure
that we are fully compliant with all aspects of the national
mortgage settlement," Ocwen Chief Executive Ronald Faris said in
a statement.
Separately, Ocwen in October set aside $100 million for a
potential settlement with the New York bank regulator over
allegations that it sent backdated letters about loan
modifications and foreclosures.
The compliance requirements stem from a landmark $25 billion
deal that five banks, including Ally, entered into in 2012. U.S.
authorities and states attorneys general appointed Smith to
monitor that deal.
The other banks, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase
, Citigroup , and Wells Fargo & Co, passed
most of the more than two dozen tests in the first half of 2014,
Smith said.
Bank of America had problems with tests that assess the
accuracy of pre-foreclosure letters and whether it quickly
notifies borrowers of missing documents in the first quarter,
but passed all of the tests in the second quarter.
In a statement, the bank said it had worked to ensure that
its customers know they are being treated fairly and receive
timely and accurate decisions with respect to any relief they
seek.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Ken Wills)