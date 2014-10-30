(Adds details)

Oct 30 Ocwen Financial Corp swung to a quarterly loss as the mortgage servicer set aside $100 million for a potential settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services over allegations of backdated foreclosure letters.

The company's shares fell 3.9 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

"We work very hard to keep borrowers in their homes and that is why we take the concerns raised by the New York Department of Financial Services so seriously," said Ocwen Chief Executive Bill Erbey.

The company said it is creating a process where any borrower, who believes they received a misdated letter, and were harmed as a result, will receive a complete file review to resolve any issues caused.

New York Financial Services superintendent Benjamin Lawsky last week accused the company of harming hundreds of thousands of borrowers by sending backdated letters about loan modifications and foreclosures, which violated state and federal laws.

The net loss attributable to common shareholders was $76.2 million, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $54.7 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 3.3 percent to $513.7 million.

The company's shares were trading at $20.10 before the bell.

Up to Wednesday's close of $20.81, the stock had fallen 21.4 percent since news of the allegations emerged. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)