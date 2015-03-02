Chinese developers look for alternative fundraising strategies
* Property groups get creative as Beijing tightens access to credit
March 2 Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp said it would sell residential mortgage servicing rights on $45 billion of agency loans to an undisclosed buyer.
Ocwen said on Monday it expected the transaction to close by mid-2015, subject to approvals by Fannie Mae and the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Property groups get creative as Beijing tightens access to credit
* DBS seeking insurance partner for its main markets - sources