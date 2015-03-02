March 2 Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Corp said it would sell residential mortgage servicing rights on $45 billion of agency loans to an undisclosed buyer.

Ocwen said on Monday it expected the transaction to close by mid-2015, subject to approvals by Fannie Mae and the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)