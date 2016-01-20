Jan 20 Ocwen Financial Corp will pay $2 million
to settle allegations that it misstated its financial results by
using a "flawed, undisclosed methodology to value complex
mortgage assets," the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
said on Wednesday.
An SEC investigation found that the mortgage servicer told
investors that it had obtained an independent valuation of the
mortgage assets using Generally Accepted Accounting Principles,
or GAAP, the accounting rules used in the United States.
The valuation, however, was not independent, but performed
by an affiliate to which Ocwen had sold the right to service
certain mortgages, the SEC said.
Also, Ocwen did not review the valuation method, which
turned out to be flawed, the SEC said. Ocwen, as a result,
misstated its net income for the last three quarters of 2013 and
the first quarter of 2014, the SEC said.
The company said it is pleased to have resolved the SEC's
investigation and has already set aside funds to pay the
penalty. Ocwen disclosed a settlement in principle with the SEC
to investors in October.
Ocwen neither admitted nor denied the SEC's allegations, the
agency said.
