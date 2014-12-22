Dec 22 Ocwen Financial Corp's executive
chairman, William Erbey, will step down as part of a legal
settlement with New York's financial regulator, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Under an agreement to be signed as soon as Monday, Ocwen
will acknowledge that it didn't properly deal with distressed
homeowners, may have saddled them with excessive charges from
affiliated companies and failed to maintain adequate systems for
servicing hundreds of billions of dollars in mortgages, the
Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1HnGlwG)
New York Financial Services superintendent Benjamin Lawsky
accused the company of harming hundreds of thousands of
borrowers by sending backdated letters about loan modifications
and foreclosures, which violated state and federal laws.
In October, Ocwen said it set aside $100 million for a
potential settlement with the New York banking regulator.
Ocwen is also facing scrutiny from New York state and the
federal government over whether the mortgage servicer improperly
stalled short sales of property to collect more fees, Bloomberg
reported last week.
Erbey will step down by mid-January as part of a
wide-ranging proposed consent order with the state Department of
Financial Services, the Journal reported.
Ocwen will also pay $150 million toward New York housing
programs and aid to foreclosed homeowners and appoint two
outside directors subject to state consultation, the report
said.
The state will appoint a new outside monitor to scrutinize
every aspect of the company's operations to insure they are
changed to better protect borrowers, the Journal said.
Ocwen will also be prevented from making acquisitions and
expanding until it satisfies the state that it has reformed its
systems to protect the rights of New York borrowers, the Journal
reported.
Representatives of Ocwen and the New York Department of
Financial Services could not immediately be reached for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)