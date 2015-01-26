(Adds investor response to Ocwen)
By Karen Freifeld
Jan 26 Mortgage servicer Ocwen Financial Group
said on Monday a group of investors had no basis for
claiming it failed to live up to its agreements to collect
payments on $82 billion worth of home loans.
Investors including BlackRock, Metlife and
Pimco sent a notice of non-performance to the company
and trustees for 119 residential mortgage-backed securities
trusts, the first step toward a lawsuit.
The investors claim that Ocwen performed worse than other
servicers each year from 2009 through 2013 and that the trusts
suffered losses of more than $1 billion because of the company's
deficient performance, according to a copy of the notice
reviewed by Reuters.
The investor group's claims stem from its special interests
and are not in the best interests of the trusts as a whole, a
lawyer for Ocwen said in a letter dated Jan. 26.
"Ocwen denies that there is any basis for a default under
the trust agreements," attorney Richard Jacobsen, who represents
Ocwen, wrote in the letter to Kathy Patrick, a lawyer for the
investor group.
The investors want "to stop servicers from modifying loans
and force them to foreclose on and evict as many struggling
homeowners as quickly as possible," Jacobsen wrote.
Patrick, who represents the investors, said Ocwen was
resorting to "false attacks" rather than responding to its data.
The investors do not oppose loan modifications, Patrick
wrote in a letter in response, but only how Ocwen does them. The
company's modifications re-default at higher rates than
comparable loans with other servicers and can result in higher,
not lower, payments for borrowers, she said.
The investors also object to Ocwen using trust funds to
"pay" its borrower relief obligations under the 2013 national
mortgage settlement, the letter said.
The mortgage servicer's stock rose nearly 9 percent on
Monday after the company avoided a suspension of its license to
operate in California by reaching a $2.5 million settlement last
week.
Last month, the company agreed to replace its chairman and
pay New York $150 million after the state accused Ocwen of
backdating letters to borrowers and funneling work to affiliates
that may have led to improper foreclosures.
Up to Friday's close, Ocwen's stock had fallen 86.4 percent
in the last 12 months.
