UPDATE 3-Major 7.1 quake strikes off Chile's coast, rocks capital
SANTIAGO, April 24 A major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck off the west coast of Chile on Monday, rocking the capital Santiago and generating at least two significant aftershocks.
June 3 New York's Superintendent of Financial Services Benjamin Lawsky said on Tuesday: * Ocwen Financial Corp Will stop using gag orders for borrowers seeking mortgage modifications * his Department "intends to review this issue at other financial institutions"
April 24 A former government minister in Guinea went to trial in New York on Monday on U.S. charges that he laundered $8.5 million in bribes he took in exchange for helping a Chinese company secure valuable mining rights.