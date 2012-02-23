* Rev rises 38 percent
* Loan modification offers increase 23 pct sequentially
Feb 23 Ocwen Financial Corp, which
services residential and commercial mortgage loans, posted
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher levels
of loan modification and lower delinquencies.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $9.7 million, or 8
cents a share, compared with a net income of $9.9 million, or 9
cents a share, last year.
Excluding special items, Ocwen earned 46 cents a share.
Revenue rose 38 percent to $156.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected the West Palm Beach,
Florida-based company to earn 30 cents a share excluding items,
on revenue of $154.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which have been trading at their
highest levels in more than 13 years, closed at $15.75 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.