(Adds details)
March 24 Ocwen Financial Corp said it
would sell an additional $25 billion of servicing rights on
agency loans to a subsidiary of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc
, its fourth such deal in two months.
Ocwen's shares fell 6 percent to $8.31 in premarket trading
on Tuesday.
The company has been slimming down its operations since
regulators questioned its servicing standards last year. Ocwen
has sold about $90 billion of servicing rights since February.
The portfolio being sold to Nationstar comprises about
142,000 performing loans owned by government-controlled mortgage
finance firms Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.
Ocwen sold $9.8 billion of servicing rights to Nationstar
Mortgage last month.
Ocwen had said earlier this month that it was looking to
raise around $550 million by selling servicing rights on agency
loans of about $55 billion.
Separately, Ocwen said late on Monday that the New York
Stock Exchange had threatened to delist its stock as the company
had delayed filing its annual report.
Ocwen agreed in December to replace its chairman and pay New
York $150 million after the state accused the company of
backdating letters to borrowers and funneling work to
affiliates, possibly leading to improper foreclosures.
The company acknowledged that it did not deal with
distressed homeowners properly, and may have saddled them with
excessive charges while failing to maintain adequate systems for
servicing billions of dollars in mortgages.
Investors, including BlackRock Inc and Metlife Inc
, have also accused Ocwen of poor mortgage servicing
practices. The company rejected the allegations on Monday.
Ocwen and Nationstar said they expect the transaction to
close before the middle of the year, subject to approvals by
government agencies.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)