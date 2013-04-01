By Alastair Macdonald
| LONDON, April 1
LONDON, April 1 The April Fool is dead.
Or at least the gentle jester of the common folk has
metastised into a corporate colossus controlled by global
marketing executives, bestriding the Internet to force familiar
brands ever deeper into the collective consciousness.
So while Google extended a tradition dating back, well, a
decade or so, in poking fun at its own ubiquity - introducing a
database of smells and shutting down its YouTube service - it
was fitting that old-fashioned, paper-based media poked fun on
Monday at the power of machines over our minds.
In Britain, where newspapers have long relished the ancient
art of goading the gullible on April 1, the Guardian offered its
leftish, liberal readers "augmented reality" spectacles to let
them "see the world through the Guardian's eyes at all times".
By staring at a restaurant, cinema or retail product and the
paper's critics' reviews would come into vision without all the
hassle of reaching for the phone, wrote the Guardian's
anagrammatic correspondent Lois P. Farlo. And "anti-bigotry
technology" would screen out offending op-ed columns should any
reader happen to pick up a copy of the right-wing Daily Mail.
Fantasy meets reality, however, with a payoff line noting
the imminent appearance in stores of Google Glass, which lets
wearers view information in front of their eyes and take video.
Google itself, which has championed the art of April Fools
Day marketing, offered visitors to its google.com search engine
a beta-version of a new technology, Google Nose - "the new
scent-sation in search", a kind of olfactory world wide web.
In a corporation-wide push for the global funny-bone, the
company also offered gags on its Gmail email service - poking
fun at innovation with a video explaining new, Gmail Blue would
be... blue; Google Maps offered a treasure hunting mode and old
parchment style navigation; and Google's YouTube unit "revealed"
that the video-sharing site had all along been a giant contest
and would now shut down to judge the winner.
New products and services were fair game for other brands
keen to show their lighter side: Japanese telecoms company KDDI
offered a mobile phone that was actually a bed - to save ever
having to get up; a blog at Twitter, or rather "twttr", said
users who wanted vowels in their microblogs would have to pay.
Procter and Gamble's mouthwash brand Scope offered a new
"Bacon" flavour - "For breath that sizzles".
German carmaker BMW offered British readers excited at the
impending arrival of a royal baby the P.R.A.M. (Postnatal Royal
Auto Mobile) complete with picture of a sportily styled buggy
and corgis at Windsor Castle - inquiries to Joe.King@bmw.co.uk.
SATIRE
In the more traditional realm of news-based fun, Yahoo's
French website led its front page with the announcement that, to
save money, President Francois Hollande would move his offices
from the Elysee Palace to one of Paris's grittier suburbs.
"Nesta Vowles" had a story in Britain's Daily Mail about
owls being trained, Hogwarts-style, to deliver internal mail in
an office. It carried photographs of what it called the "Roy-owl
Mail". The rival Daily Express said Queen Elizabeth was renting
out rooms at Buckingham Palace - but, perhaps fearing for its
switchboard, hastened to tell readers that this was a joke.
The Sun mocked up a shot of Mick Jagger in a tent and said
the millionaire Rolling Stones were getting into practice for
playing at the Glastonbury rock festival by spending Easter out
of doors - at the Rolf Apilo campsite, of course.
In a more sharply satirical vein, the Independent took aim
at plans to control the British press by reporting that a
pro-regulation lobby group, backed by celebrity victims of media
intrusion, was being consulted by foreign governments including
Burma and Sudan on how to deal with troublesome journalists.
The Times reflected back to a gentler age with a story of
newly discovered diaries by a 19th-century army officer that
quoted "experts" comparing them to two famous historical hoaxes
- Piltdown Man's fake "pre-human" bones and the Hitler Diaries.
Such heavy-handedness seemed an admission of defeat for a
genre whose heyday in more innocent times saw the BBC bombarded
with calls for seed catalogues after it broadcast a news item on
"spaghetti trees" in 1957; 20 years later, would-be tourists
called the Guardian for information on how to get to the idyllic
- but sadly entirely typographical - island of San Seriffe.
It took French post office, La Poste, to highlight the
struggle for survival faced by traditional media in a new
technological age; it issued a press release announcing that
airborne drones were delivering newspapers to people's homes.
Blurring the lines between mirth and marketing, Britain's
Daily Mirror carried a story on the launch of glass-bottomed
airliners - offering special sightseeing trips over Loch Ness.
It would, it said, be operated by Richard Branson's Virgin
airline - which duly carried its own online advert for the new
planes, along with publicity for its real new domestic service.
With April Fools Day ever more an ad man's dream rather than
a moment for pranks in the playground, Coca-Cola put an ironic,
postmodern twist on the whole bluff-or-double-bluff atmosphere
by advertising a relaunched vanilla version of the fizzy drink
in Britain: The slogan? "It's back! - (no really, it is)".
If the stress of sifting fact from fiction seemed too much,
particularly for fellow journalists writing reports from the
frontline of foolery, once could have left it to Britain's Metro
newspaper to do the legwork and make things easier.
Its 2013 "round-up of the best jokes" from other media
included a BBC story on NASA's Mars rover tweeting that bullying
by Internet trolls was forcing it off Twitter, the Telegraph on
rabbits bred with human ears and a supermarket press release
offering to deliver food via a 3D printer.
Trouble is, those were all made up by Metro. April Fools!