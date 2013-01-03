Jim Parsons of the comedy series ''The Big Bang Theory'' arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES "Big Bang Theory" physicist Dr. Sheldon Cooper has a buzzy new claim to fame. The geeky TV character, who counts Britain's Stephen Hawking among his online friend, has had a species of bee named after his favorite catch phrase - Bazinga!

Brazilian biologist Andre Nemesio said he named a species of Brazilian orchid bee 'Euglossa bazinga' in honor of "the clever, funny, 'nerd' character Sheldon Cooper" because the bee had tricked scientists for some time with its similarity to other species.

Nemesio published his paper last month in Zootaxa, a journal for worldwide zoological taxonomists.

Steven Molaro, one of the executive producers of "The Big Bang Theory" said on Wednesday that the CBS comedy was "always extremely flattered when the science community embraces our show."

"Sheldon would be honored to know that Euglossa bazinga was inspired by him. In fact, after 'Mothra' and griffins, bees are his third-favorite flying creatures," Molaro said.

"The Big Bang Theory" - a comedy about a group of brilliant but socially awkward scientists - is one of the most popular comedies on U.S. television, attracting about 18 million viewers an episode.

Actor Jim Parsons has won two Emmys for his lead performance as Cooper. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)