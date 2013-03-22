LONDON, March 22 A book offering advice on how
to protect chicken coops from goblins has won the Oddest Book
Title of the Year award, organisers of the contest said on
Friday.
"Goblinproofing One's Chicken Coop" by Reginald Bakeley and
Clint Marsh attracted 38 percent of 1,225 online votes to beat
craft manual "How Tea Cosies Changed the World" with 31 percent
to win the 35th annual Diagram Prize.
Third place went to a book by Tom Hickman titled "God's
Doodle: The Life and Times of the Penis".
Also shortlisted for the award this year was a study of
Adolf Hitler's health titled "Was Hitler Ill?", "Lofts of North
America: Pigeon Lofts", and a guidebook titled "How to Sharpen
Pencils".
Philip Stone, coordinator of the prize run by industry
publication the Bookseller, said the award might seem just fun
but publishers and booksellers were well aware that a title can
make all the difference to the sales of a book.
"It spotlights an undervalued art that can make or break a
work of literature," Stone said in a statement.
He cited books such as "A Short History of Tractors in
Ukrainian", "The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society"
and "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" as owing
part of their success to odd titles.
"The kind of niche, off-beat publications that often appear
on the Diagram Prize shortlist might not make their writers or
publishers rich beyond their wildest dreams, but the fact
writers still passionately write such works and publishers are
still willing to invest in them is a marvellous thing that
deserves to be celebrated," Stone added.
The Diagram Prize was founded at the Frankfurt Book Fair in
1978, and past winners include "Proceedings of the Second
International Workshop on Nude Mice" and last year's "Cooking
with Poo", a Thai cookbook by Bangkok resident Saiyuud Diwong
whose nickname is Poo.