Palestinian grandfather, 81, sits high school exams (again)
HEBRON, West Bank A year into his ninth decade, Abdel-Qader Abu Ajameyah is studying hard and hoping for the best as he sits exams for his high school diploma.
LONDON A cow had to be rescued by fire services in northern England after it tumbled down a 30 metre river embankment and got stuck in a tree.
Fire crews in Cumbria were surprised to receive a call to rescue the cow, which had toppled 10 metres down a slope of the river Leith before a tree broke its fall.
The bruised bovine was discovered after its farmer noticed one of his cows was missing.
The animal was sedated by a vet before being winched out of the tree by firemen using specialist equipment.
"<Fire crews> had to wear body armour in case a stray hoof lashed out at them," said a spokesman for Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service.
"The vet checked the cow over and it seemed reasonably happy and relatively unscathed," he said.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
NEW YORK Erik Groszyk, 30, used to spend his day as an investment banker working on spreadsheets. Now, he blasts rapper Kendrick Lamar while harvesting crops from his own urban farm out of a shipping container in a Brooklyn parking lot.