LONDON Aug 28 "Twerk", a provocative dance move
that has gone viral, and "selfie" a photograph taken of oneself
using a phone, are two new words added to the Oxford English
Dictionary on Wednesday.
The dictionary has included words such as "twerk", "selfie",
"digital detox" and the social media meaning of the verb
"unlike" in its latest quarterly update to reflect the
increasing use of technology and social media.
Spokeswoman Katherine Connor Martin said the dictionary,
which is one of the largest dictionaries in the world and dates
back 150 years, adds about 1,000 new entries to its online
version every year.
She said the word "twerk" has been around for 20 years but
has generated enough evidence of usage to be added to its online
dictionaries with U.S. pop star Miley Cyrus hitting headlines
this week for "twerking" at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Arising in the early 1990s, the word is described in the
dictionary as "a dance to popular music in a sexually
provocative manner involving thrusting hip movements and a low,
squatting stance".
"The current public reaction to twerking is reminiscent in
some ways of how the twisting craze was regarded in the early
1960s, when it was first popularised by Chubby Checker's song,
'The Twist'," said Connor Martin.
"Only time will tell if twerking will similarly be embraced
by the general public."
Other words such as "unlike", the withdrawal of approval on
social media, "digital detox", where a person refrains from
using smartphones or computers, and "fomo" or fear of missing
out - anxiety that an interesting event may be happening
elsewhere, have also been added.
"Omnishambles", a situation that has been comprehensively
mismanaged, characterized by a string of blunders and
miscalculations is also among the new entries, originating from
the British political comedy TV series "The Thick of It".
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Paul Casciato)