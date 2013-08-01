LONDON Aug 1 Britain's class-conscious public
have voiced their dislike of men in red trousers, associating
them with elitism and garish buffoonery, according to a survey
this week.
Just under half the respondents (46 percent) to a survey
released by market research firm YouGov said they don't like men
in red trousers.
"Gentlemen be warned. Wearing red trousers will not win you
many admirers," YouGov said in an article about the sartorial
study on their website.
Words such as "idiot", "odd" and "clown" sprang to the minds
of respondents when confronted with the sight of a man sporting
red trousers, YouGov said.
British Esquire magazine's Senior Fashion Editor Gareth
Scourfield told Reuters that although continental men in France
and Italy have been getting away with colourful clothes for
years, Britons tended to be more reserved.
"I think the problem is it has a connotation as a rich man's
casual wear," he said.
Class-ridden connotations for RTs, as they are known to
aficionados, are hard to shake off in a country where privileged
people are often mocked as "toffs" or "rahs".
But socialite and fashion journalist Henry Conway launched a
defense of them in the Guardian on Thursday, citing their
illustrious history from stylish 15th century scarlet breeches
in Britain to Napoleonic army uniforms.
"I have to admit, I have a delicious pair in bold blood," he
wrote. "I know they make me look like a total rah, but they are
soft and beautiful..."
(Reporting By Amritha John, editing by Paul Casciato)