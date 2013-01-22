BRUSSELS Jan 22 Cosy might be the best word to
describe the smallest house in Brussels, which is about to go up
for auction.
The centuries-old former furniture workshop and creperie a
stone's throw from the Belgian capital's picturesque central
square is just 2.75 metres wide and has a ground floor only 1.75
metres (5 foot 9 inches) across.
"There's a lot of interest and there are also a lot of
tourists who want to see it," said Claude Rotsart de Hertaing, a
Brussels pensioner who works part time showing prospective
buyers around houses.
The dilapidated five-floor Belgian townhouse, just off the
central Grand Place square, has "La plus petite maison de
Bruxelles" (The smallest house in Brussels) written across a
faded wooden sign above the entrance.
It is not Europe's narrowest however, which tourist
officials in Slovakia believe could be a 1.3 metre wide house in
its capital Bratislava.
The Brussels house, squeezed between a pizzeria and a
souvenir shop, has floors each of about 16 metres squared, apart
from the ground floor which is even tighter as it has a pathway
running to a courtyard down the side.
On one floor it has a potentially inviting fireplace, but
you might singe your knees if you sat facing it on an armchair.
The house will be auctioned on Feb. 6, starting at a price
of 146,200 euros ($194,700).
($1 = 0.7510 euros)
(Reporting By Ben Deighton)