LONDON British electronics retailer Currys issued an apology on Thursday after admitting that interviewees trying to earn a job as a sales assistant at one of its stores had been made to dance.

The jobseekers, who were attending a group interview at a Currys Megastore in Cardiff, had to perform dance routines during team building exercises which the firm said did not form part of its formal procedures.

"I think everyone initially thought it was a joke. But they were serious," Alan Bacon, one of those at the selection day, told the BBC.

"I ended up dancing to 'Around the World' by (French electronic music act) Daft Punk, doing rubbish robotics in my suit in front of a group of strangers. Another middle aged guy looked really upset as he danced to a rap song."

Currys, which is part of Dixons Retail DXNS.L, said the incident should not have happened and it was carrying out an internal investigation.

"We are extremely disappointed that one of the management team at the store in question did not follow our official recruitment processes," Currys said in a statement.

"We are extremely sorry to those interviewees impacted; all are being asked to attend another interview where they will be given a proper opportunity to demonstrate how they can contribute to our business." (Reporting by Michael Holden)