LONDON, Sept 5 British electronics retailer
Currys issued an apology on Thursday after admitting that
interviewees trying to earn a job as a sales assistant at one of
its stores had been made to dance.
The jobseekers, who were attending a group interview at a
Currys Megastore in Cardiff, had to perform dance routines
during team building exercises which the firm said did not form
part of its formal procedures.
"I think everyone initially thought it was a joke. But they
were serious," Alan Bacon, one of those at the selection day,
told the BBC.
"I ended up dancing to 'Around the World' by (French
electronic music act) Daft Punk, doing rubbish robotics in my
suit in front of a group of strangers. Another middle aged guy
looked really upset as he danced to a rap song."
Currys, which is part of Dixons Retail, said the
incident should not have happened and it was carrying out an
internal investigation.
"We are extremely disappointed that one of the management
team at the store in question did not follow our official
recruitment processes," Currys said in a statement.
"We are extremely sorry to those interviewees impacted; all
are being asked to attend another interview where they will be
given a proper opportunity to demonstrate how they can
contribute to our business."
(Reporting by Michael Holden)