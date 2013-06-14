LONDON, June 14 "Tweet", "dad dancing" and
"geekery" are three of more than 1,200 new or revised words in
the latest version of the Oxford English Dictionary (OED)
released on Friday.
The dictionary said in a quarterly update on its website
that it had expanded its entries for "follow" (verb), "follower"
(noun), and "tweet" (noun and verb) to include social media
terms that have exploded in the past six years.
According to the dictionary, "tweet" is now a posting on the
social networking service Twitter as well as its more
traditional meaning: a brief high-pitched sound.
"This breaks at least one OED rule, namely that a new word
needs to be current for ten years before consideration for
inclusion," said the OED's chief editor John Simpson in a
statement. "But it seems to be catching on."
"Crowdsourcing", "flash mob", "geekery" and "dad dancing"
also earned a place in an OED now containing 823,000 entries.
"Crowdsourcing" is defined as the practice of obtaining
information or services by soliciting input from a large number
of people, typically via the Internet and often without offering
compensation.
A "flash mob" is a large group of people organised by means
of the Internet, or mobile phones or other wireless devices, who
assemble in public to perform a prearranged action together and
then quickly disperse.
Watchers of "The Big Bang Theory" hit U.S. TV show will
recognise "geekery".
It's meaning has been updated from a rarely used term for
bizarre circus acts in favour of an obsessive devotion to or
knowledge of a particular subject or pursuit and also the state
of being a geek or "geekiness".
Other more worthy terms, such as "fiscal cliff", "e-reader"
and "fracking" also make appearances alongside an alarm bell for
fathers of brides at the height of the wedding season.
Those funky moves on the dancefloor at the wedding reception
are unlikely to impress the OED. They are drily captured by the
term "dad dancing".
"An awkward, unfashionable, or unrestrained style of dancing
to pop music, as characteristically performed by middle-aged or
older men," the OED definition reads.
