PARIS Feb 14 Love was definitely not in the air
for Parisian officials on Valentine's Day as they swooped in to
remove the growing mass of padlocks that love-struck couples
have shackled to the side of a bridge over the River Seine.
A growing tradition has seen lovers flock from all over
world to the French capital to adorn its already groaning
bridges with locks labelled with messages of love.
For city authorities, however, the romantic tokens have
brought nothing but heartache, as the sheer weight of metal
tempts thieves who remove them using wire cutters, causing
structural damage as they work.
Even on Valentine's Day, an operation was in full swing to
replace damaged panels adorned with years' worth of the locks.
Die-hard romantics were undeterred by the whirring of saws
on Thursday and continued attaching locks in full view of
toiling officials.
British tourist Dan Murphy even took advantage of the spot
to propose to his girlfriend Lauren Price as they attached a
lock to the famously romantic Pont des Arts pedestrian bridge.
"It just shows it's the most romantic city in the world,"
said Price as she showed off her new engagement ring.
For those who couldn't make it to the bridge or who wanted
to show their affection without giving officials any trouble,
Paris allowed lovers to display Valentine messages on electronic
boards around the city.
(Reporting by Tara Oakes; Editing by Vicky Buffery and Paul
Casciato)