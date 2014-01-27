Express Scripts says Anthem unlikely to renew contract after 2019
April 24 Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States, said health insurer Anthem Inc was unlikely to renew its contract with the company.
BERLIN Jan 27 Methane gas from 90 flatulent cows exploded in a German farm shed on Monday, damaging the roof and injuring one of the animals, police said.
High levels of the gas had built up in the structure in the central German town of Rasdorf, then "a static electric charge caused the gas to explode with flashes of flames," the force said in a statement.
One cow was treated for burns, a police spokesman added. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
April 24 Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States, said health insurer Anthem Inc was unlikely to renew its contract with the company.
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.