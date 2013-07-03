BERLIN, July 3 The English profanity "shitstorm"
is so widely used by Germans, including Chancellor Angela
Merkel, that the country's most prestigious dictionary has
included it in its latest edition.
"Over the last few years, 'shitstorm' has entered everyday
usage so that's why it now appears in the new printed edition of
the dictionary," said Nicole Weiffen, head of communications at
Duden, which publishes Germany's standard dictionary.
"It is used in a lot of print and online media as well as in
a whole host of other contexts so it is really relevant for the
German language now," she told Reuters.
The latest edition of the Duden dictionary defines the word
as "a storm of indignation expressed via the internet, sometimes
accompanied by offensive comments."
That varies slightly from the English meaning, with the
Oxford English Dictionary, which defines shitstorm as "a
situation marked by violent controversy".
Asked last year if it was worth considering whether internet
users should have some kind of driving licence, Merkel said:
"Yes but I won't make any suggestions here. Otherwise we'll get
a 'shitstorm' tomorrow."
The word was named "Anglicism of the Year" by a panel of
language experts in 2011, who said it "filled a gap in the
German language".
Germans also use the word "candystorm" to refer to an
outpouring of approval for public figures. That word has yet to
enter the Duden dictionary.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Paul Casciato)