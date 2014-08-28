BERLIN Aug 28 A German Greens party leader has
taken the "ice bucket" charity challenge to a new high, standing
next to a marijuana plant while dousing himself with water in a
tacit call for the legalisation of cannabis.
Cem Oezdemir is one of many public figures and ordinary
citizens around the world to take the challenge - pouring a
bucket of ice water over one's head to raise funds to fight
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).
But Oezdemir, whose party supports legalising the drug for
adults, acknowledged that the waist-high plant by his side in a
video filmed on a Berlin rooftop was indeed a "subtle political
statement".
"Yes, it is a cannabis plant," Oezedmir told the Essen-based
Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ) after speculation about
the plant gripped social media.
"In a free society it should be up to each individual person
to decide whether they want to consume cannabis and take the
associated risks," he told the newspaper.
Possession, cultivation and consumption of cannabis is
illegal in Germany although carrying small amounts is tolerated.
In July, a court ruled that seriously ill patients could
cultivate their own.
