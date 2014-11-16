By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, Nov 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel stunned
a German rock star named Campino by calling to apologise for her
conservative Christian Democrat (CDU) party's mangling of his
popular rock anthem "Tage wie diese" at their victory party
after her 2013 re-election.
In excerpts from his autobiography published in Der Spiegel
magazine on Sunday, the front man of German punk rock band Die
Toten Hosen said he had previously complained about political
parties misusing his song at campaign rallies but said he had
nothing against people singing the song at celebrations.
"Dear Mr Campino, I'm calling because we trampled all over
your song on election night," Campino, whose real name is
Andreas Frege, said Merkel told him on the phone four days after
the election. "Don't worry: it's not going to be the next CDU
anthem. But it's a beautiful song that you've written."
"We stopped playing your song at campaign rallies after your
objections," Merkel added. "But you also said in general you had
nothing against playing the song at victory celebrations."
Merkel added that she had noted Campino's Facebook friends
seemed to be angry that the CDU played his song at their victory
celebrations, which were broadcast on national television.
Campino said he was astonished that Merkel had called him.
"It was a mixture of surprise and horror," he said. "Horror
that she didn't have anything else to do except call me. But
also touched that she explained all that in such a relaxed and
humorous way."
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Stephen Powell)