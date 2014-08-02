BERLIN Aug 2 German police rescued an
83-year-old man pushing his bicycle in the middle of a motorway
on Saturday after he gave up trying to cycle to Luxembourg to
withdraw more than 100,000 euros ($134,300) from a bank there.
The police in Schweich, near the western town of Trier, said
they closed the high-speed A 602 motorway in both directions
after the man was spotted pushing his bicycle there.
Police said he told them he wanted to get the money out of
his bank account before German tax authorities found out about
it. The grand duchy is a preferred banking centre for Germans
trying to hide savings from taxation at home.
Police said the man, who had been reported missing on
Wednesday, was sent home in a taxi with his bicycle and the
motorway was later re-opened. They declined to give any further
information about the case.
($1 = 0.7447 Euros)
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Tom Heneghan)