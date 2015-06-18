BERLIN, June 18 Deutsche Post held a
ceremony to celebrate a big new distribution centre in Berlin on
Wednesday -- even though workers at the mail and logistics
company have been on strike since June 8.
While the strike continues to hit postal services, with
millions of letters and packages not delivered over the past
week, the company went ahead with the "Richtfest" or topping out
ceremony for the new mechanised distribution centre, toasting
the event with wine and schnapps.
Deutsche Post workers began the strike on June 8 to demand
better pay and conditions.
Germany has been hit with the most strikes since 1993,
according to the IW economic research institute, with more than
500,000 work days lost so far this year, triple the number of
2014, in a country where strikes had been relatively rare.
After years of waning influence, German unions have
unleashed waves of strikes that have idled trains and planes, to
secure generous pay deals.
(Reporting by Marina Adami; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum and
Robin Pomeroy)