LONDON Nov 15 Limber ladies crammed into a tiny
car, charity stunts and thousands of schoolchildren stacking
cups are just some of the events happening around the globe on
Thursday to celebrate Guinness World Records day.
The 28 women limbering up on the south bank of London's
River Thames gave morning commuters a giggle as they broke the
world record for the most people crammed into a Mini car.
Faces and body parts squashed against windscreens, toes
perilously close to door hinges belonged to a group of fitness
enthusiasts whose successful stunt followed a new
didgeridoo-playing record set in Australia and the largest
number of women - more than 2,500 - dancing a traditional
Kaikottikali in India earlier in the day.
"The adrenaline is amazing, but it's like the worst thing
ever -- there's no air, you just have to zone out," said Jayne
Brockwell, one of the car-cram record-breakers whose carefully
choreographed position earned her the nickname "Gearstick Girl".
Even more uncomfortable record attempts are scheduled for
later on Thursday -- among the hopefuls is Manjit Singh, the
"iron man" from the English city of Leicester, who will try to
lift more than 23.5 kg (51 lbs) using only his eye sockets.
"I think it's a sort of fundamental human need to set
yourself challenges and push yourself," Craig Glenday, Guinness
World Records editor, told Reuters.
"What differentiates us from animals is that we do things
that are distracting and fun - it's just about having
fun...raising money for charity."
Volunteers in Italy will try to create the largest chocolate
coin to raise money to restore a primary school near Modena
destroyed in an earthquake.
Across the Atlantic, 420,000 U.S. schoolchildren will
participate in a "speed-stack", aiming to break the record for
the highest number of people simultaneously building pyramids of
paper cups.
"It sounds a bit silly...but in fact what you do find is
they use these things to improve kids' motor skills and hand-eye
coordination," Glenday said.
"We're hoping with that 420,000...that makes it our biggest
event of all the Guinness World Record day events we've ever
done."
(Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Paul Casciato)