By Isla Binnie
LONDON Nov 15 Limber ladies crammed into a tiny
car, charity stunts and thousands of schoolchildren stacking
cups are just some of the events happening around the globe on
Thursday to celebrate Guinness World Records day.
The 28 women limbering up on the south bank of London's
River Thames gave morning commuters a giggle as they broke the
world record for the most people crammed into a Mini car.
Faces and body parts squashed against windscreens, toes
perilously close to door hinges belonged to a group of fitness
enthusiasts whose successful stunt followed a new
didgeridoo-playing record set in Australia and the largest
number of women - more than 2,500 - dancing a traditional
Kaikottikali in India earlier in the day.
"The adrenaline is amazing, but it's like the worst thing
ever - there's no air, you just have to zone out," said Jayne
Brockwell, one of the car-cram record-breakers whose carefully
choreographed position earned her the nickname "Gearstick Girl".
Even more uncomfortable record attempts are scheduled for
later on Thursday - among the hopefuls is Manjit Singh, the
"iron man" from the English city of Leicester, who will try to
lift more than 23.5 kg (51 lb) using only his eye sockets.
"I think it's a sort of fundamental human need to set
yourself challenges and push yourself," Craig Glenday, Guinness
World Records editor, told Reuters.
"What differentiates us from animals is that we do things
that are distracting and fun - it's just about having fun ...
raising money for charity."
Volunteers in Italy will try to create the largest chocolate
coin to raise money to restore a primary school near Modena
destroyed in an earthquake.
From New Zealand to Hawaii, hundreds of thousands of
schoolchildren were "sport stacking," aiming to break the world
record of 412,259 people simultaneously building pyramids from
specially designed plastic cups.
The goal is 450,000, said Corey Oliver, global logistics and
records manager for the World Sport Stacking Association. At
just after 0200 GMT on Thursday, 244,549 people had taken part,
almost 90 percent of them Americans, he said.
"It won't be a record until it's confirmed by Guinness, and
that can take a few weeks," Oliver said.
