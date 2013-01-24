JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 Some 15,000 crocodiles
escaped from a South African reptile farm in flood waters this
week and were on the loose in and around one of southern
Africa's biggest rivers, a newspaper reported on Thursday.
"There used to be only a few crocodiles in the Limpopo
River. Now there are a lot," Zane Langman, whose in-laws own the
farm in the northern part of the country told Beeld newspaper.
Langman said only half the escaped crocodiles from the
Rakwena Crocodile Farm close to the Botswana border had been
recaptured, the report said.
Langman added that farm gates were opened out of fear the
rushing flood water would crush the crocodiles.
Officials from the farm were not immediately available for
comment.
One crocodile apparently from the farm was captured about
120 km (75 miles) away at a school rugby field, it said.
Heavy rains and flooding have claimed at least 20 lives in
Mozambique and South Africa and led to the evacuations of
thousands.
