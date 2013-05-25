FRANKFURT, May 25 - An Austrian man tip-toed along a line
strung 185 metres (607 feet) off the ground in Frankfurt on
Saturday, attempting to set a new world record for "highlining"
despite his fear of heights.
Reinhard Kleindl, 32, used only his arms to balance as he
walked twice along a 30-metre-long polyester rope anchored to
the two wings of Frankfurt's U-shaped skyscraper Tower 185 above
hundreds of cheering supporters.
Kleindl said he was trying to set a new record for walking
the highest urban highline, but no one was immediately available
from the World Slackline Federation to confirm if this was a new
record.
According to Kleindl, the previous record was set by a group
of French adrenaline junkies on a line about 120 metres above
the ground, between the Les Mercuriales twin towers in Paris,
two years ago.
Unlike tightropes, slacklines are not held rigidly taut,
making it harder to balance.
After completing his walks, Kleindl whooped with joy and
admitted he was a bit afraid of heights.
"The effect of the height was worse than I had expected. The
straight lines of the building just seem to drop down into
infinity," said the long-haired and bearded Austrian.
Kleindl, who studied particle physics before becoming a
professional slackliner, was due to repeat his walk three times
during a two-day skyscraper-themed festival that started on
Saturday.
