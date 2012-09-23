ISTANBUL, Sept 23 Turkish rescue workers
retrieved an inflatable sex doll from the Black Sea after police
were notified by panicked residents who mistook it for a woman's
body floating offshore, Milliyet newspaper reported on Sunday.
Police cordoned off a wide stretch of beach in northern
Samsun province and sent a team of divers into the water to
rescue what appeared to be a drowning woman, it said.
The team quickly discovered it was in fact a blow-up doll,
which they deflated before throwing in the garbage, the daily
said.
It was not clear where the blow-up doll had came from. The
Black Sea is a key tourism destination for Turks and also sees
busy international maritime shipping traffic.
(Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Sophie Hares)