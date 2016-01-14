FRANKFURT Jan 14 French private bank Oddo & Cie said on Thursday it had received all necessary regulatory clearance for the purchase of Anglo-German lender BHF Kleinwort Benson.

After securing a 17.6 percent stake from investment fund Franklin Templeton, Oddo now holds 42.6 percent, it said.

It has also agreed the purchase of an 11.2 percent stake held by Stefan Quandt, part of the family behind car maker BMW , and is therefore certain to increase its BHF stake to 53.9 percent, Oddo added.

In November, Oddo launched a 760 million euro ($830 million) counter bid for BHF, challenging Chinese investor Fosun , which thereafter pulled its bid in December. ($1 = 0.9153 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)