BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
SAO PAULO Feb 3 Brazil's state development bank BNDES needs to scale back subsidized lending and focus more on mitigating project risk as a way to leverage more investments in much-needed roads, ports and airports, the head of construction giant Grupo Odebrecht SA said on Monday.
Projects need a constant flow of bank loans and despite the emergence of a market for local infrastructure notes, they will never replace the need for credit, Marcelo Odebrecht, chief executive officer of the Salvador, Brazil-based company, said at an event sponsored by Credit Suisse Group in São Paulo.
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: