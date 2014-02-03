(Rewrites with Odebrecht's comments on U.S. shale gas boom
impact on Brazil's petrochemical sector)
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO Feb 3 A drop in natural gas prices
caused by a shale gas boom in the United States is hurting
Brazilian petrochemical company profits by reducing pricing
power and making them less competitive, the head of the
construction and industrial conglomerate Grupo Odebrecht SA
said on Monday.
Braskem SA - in which Odebrecht has a majority
stake - and its partner, Brazil's state-controlled oil producer
Petróleo Brasileiro SA are discussing a cut in the
domestic natural gas price to bring Braskem's costs more in line
with those in the United States, Odebrecht Chief Executive
Officer Marcelo Odebrecht said at a Credit Suisse Group event.
Braskem is Latin America's No. 1 petrochemical company.
Petrobras, as Petróleo is commonly known, is the principal
source of domestic and imported natural gas in Brazil.
Petrochemical producers around the globe are contending with
increasingly competitive U.S. rivals, who have seen the cost of
gas plunge as output of gas from unconventional shale reservoirs
grows. Those lower costs have boosted U.S. exports and driven
down prices worldwide.
Petrobras charged local distributors $8.22 per million
British Thermal Units (MBTU) of domestic natural gas in the
third quarter. The benchmark U.S. Henry Hub price in the
quarter was $3.55 MBTU, 43 percent less than in Brazil. While
prices have risen to about $4.91 MBTU in the U.S., they are
still 40 percent below Brazilian levels.
Prices helped cause Brazilian exports of styrene,
polystyrene and ethylene fall 7.6 percent in 2013 while imports
jumped 21 percent. Cheaper Brazilian natural gas would make it
easier for Braskem and other producers to cut their prices,
helping maintain export levels and make their products more
competitive at home.
"If the industrial sector in Brazil as a whole is suffering
with tax and other issues, petrochemical companies are suffering
even more with this price situation," Odebrecht said.
Shares of Braskem have shed 6.5 percent in the past three
months, as prices of domestic naphtha, another petrochemical
feedstock, jumped and the company failed to increase prices to
the same extent. While a decline in Brazil's currency has made
imported petrochemical goods more expensive in the domestic
market, that situation might not last for long.
Braskem fell 0.4 percent to 18.20 reais in afternoon trading
in the São Paulo Stock Exchange. The stock is up 23 percent over
the past 12 months.
Odebrecht, which also has stakes in ethanol producers, said
an eventual increase in gasoline prices will not help resolve
problems in the biofuels sector. Margins in the ethanol business
have declined in recent years, partly because of government
policies preventing Petrobras from raising the cost of gasoline
in the domestic market.
Ethanol producers could recover some ground if Brazil's
government reintroduces the so-called Cide tax on gasoline,
Odebrecht said. The tax was scrapped in 2012.
State development bank BNDES needs to scale back
subsidized lending and focus more on mitigating project risk as
a way to leverage more investments in much-needed roads, ports
and airports, the executive said. He said projects need a
constant flow of bank loans and despite the emergence of a
market for local infrastructure notes, they will never replace
the need for credit.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de
Janeiro; Editing by Grant McCool)