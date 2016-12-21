BRIEF-Global Brokerage Inc Q1 revenue $45.9 million
* Global Brokerage Inc - "we believe that potential delisting raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern"
LIMA Dec 21 Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA is in advanced talks on selling its majority stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline in Peru to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Peru's finance minister said in a television interview.
The two companies and the government of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski reached a preliminary deal on Friday, Alfredo Thorne told local journalist Jaime Althaus in an interview on Canal N late on Tuesday.
Brookfield and Thorne did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Odebrecht said it was "still early" to comment.
(Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
WASHINGTON, May 15 The acting head of the U.S. derivatives regulator will make a major announcement about financial technology, commonly called fintech, on Wednesday at the New York Stock Exchange, according to an announcement posted on Monday.