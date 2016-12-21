LIMA Dec 21 Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA is in advanced talks on selling its majority stake in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline in Peru to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Peru's finance minister said in a television interview.

The two companies and the government of Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski reached a preliminary deal on Friday, Alfredo Thorne told local journalist Jaime Althaus in an interview on Canal N late on Tuesday.

Brookfield and Thorne did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Odebrecht said it was "still early" to comment.

(Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Andrea Ricci)