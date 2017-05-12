BRIEF-Tag Oil says ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, were 4,143 mboe
* Tag Oil Ltd - ERC'S 2P reserves estimates at March 31, 2017, were 4,143 mboe compared to 3,619 mboe 2P reserves reported by Tag Oil at March 31, 2016
SAO PAULO May 12 Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA said on Friday it had tapped Luciano Guidolin as its new chief executive officer, replacing current CEO Newton de Souza.
Guidolin, currently vice-president of investments for the group, played a key role in negotiating plea deals in Brazil, Switzerland and the United States, according to an Odebrecht statement. Executives confessed to their roles in a corruption scandal that led to the arrest of former CEO Marcelo Odebrecht. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)
* Turkish Airlines signs with Jeppesen to optimize navigation capabilities