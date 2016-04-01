BRASILIA, April 1 Odebrecht SA, the
engineering firm at the heart of Brazil's biggest ever graft
probe, has put 12 billion reais ($3.34 billion) in assets up for
sale to raise capital as it grapples with rising debt, Odebrecht
Chief Executive Newton de Souza told Folha de S.Paulo in an
interview published on Friday.
Odebrecht is seeking to sell a hydroelectric dam and a road
concession in Peru and a stake in an oil project in Angola, and
has received interest for its water and sewage unit Odebrecht
Ambiental, Souza said in the interview.
The 12-billion-real asset-selling program should help
Odebrecht pass "through the eye of the storm," Souza was quoted
by Folha de S.Paulo as saying.
Odebrecht is the largest of Brazil's major engineering firms
accused of colluding to overcharge state-run oil producer
Petroleo Brasileiro SA and using the excess as bribes
that were funneled to ruling coalition politicians and, in some
cases, opponents of President Dilma Rousseff.
The company has already cut 70,000 jobs, Souza told Folha.
He declined to comment on the corruption investigations.
Odebrecht last week said it agreed to cooperate with
prosecutors. Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht, the company's former chief
executive officer and scion of the namesake family that controls
the firm, was sentenced to 19 years in prison after being
convicted of corruption and money laundering.
($1 = 3.5881 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)