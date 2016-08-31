BOGOTA Aug 30 - U.S. investment bank Goldman
Sachs has expressed interest in financing a project to
make Colombia's Magdalena River more navigable, the government
said on Tuesday.
Cormagdalena, the government agency supervising work on the
project, said it received a letter from Goldman Sachs
"expressing interest in executing the financing for the
project."
No additional details were provided by Cormagdalena.
Officials for the Colombian government and Goldman were not
immediately available for further comment.
Work on deepening the river is run by the Navelena
consortium, which includes Colombia's Valorcon and Brazil's
Odebrecht. The project hit a snag in May when
Odebrecht, Latin America's largest engineering conglomerate,
said it would relinquish 50 to 75 percent of its participation
in the group.
Odebrecht pulled out in a bid to preserve the credibility of
the project as it faces corruption allegations in Brazil,
Cormagdalena said at the time.
It has yet to find someone to take over the stake.
The project contract allows Odebrecht to pass the majority
of its 87 percent stake in Navelena to another firm, in
extraordinary circumstances.
The Magdalena project, valued at 2.5 trillion Colombian
pesos, is set to increase cargo transport on the river to some
10 million tonnes by 2029, in a bid to reduce freight costs and
aid exports by commodities producers and agricultural companies.
