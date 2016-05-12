BOGOTA May 12 Construction firm Odebrecht will
transfer to another company much of its $847.5 million majority
stake in a project to make Colombia's Magdalena river navigable,
as it faces corruption allegations in Brazil, Colombian
officials said on Thursday.
Odebrecht, Latin America's largest engineering conglomerate,
will relinquish 50 percent to 75 percent of its participation in
the Navelena consortium, a spokesperson for Cormagdalena, the
government agency overseeing the project, told Reuters.
Three firms have expressed interest in taking over
Odebrecht's stake, the agency said, but their names were being
kept confidential.
The project contract allows Brazil-based Odebrecht to pass
the majority of its 87 percent stake in Navelena to another firm
in extraordinary circumstances, the spokesperson said.
Navelena is set to fund most of the project and profit from
toll charges for seven years after its upgrade of the waterway.
"Odebrecht has decided to relinquish its majority share
participation in Navelena SAS, in an effort to ensure the
financial solvency and guarantee the credibility of the
private-public partnership, which has been affected by the
reputation problems of the Brazilian firm," Cormagdalena said.
Odebrecht has pledged to collaborate with an investigation
by Brazilian prosecutors after authorities uncovered an office
at the group dedicated to paying bribes on work for Brazil state
firms, World Cup soccer stadiums and Olympic legacy projects.
Major construction on the Magdalena project is set to begin
on June 11 and Cormagdalena hopes to have found another firm to
participate by then, the spokesperson said.
The river project, valued at 2.5 trillion Colombian pesos,
is set to increase cargo transport on the river to some 10
million tonnes by 2029, in a bid to reduce freight costs and aid
exports by commodities producers and agricultural companies.
Cormagdalena head Luis Alvaro Mendoza was set to hold a
press conference later on Thursday.
A representative from Odebrecht declined to comment, citing
confidentiality requirements.
($1 = 2,956.82 Colombian pesos)
(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Bill Rigby)