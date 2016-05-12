(Adds quotes, details)
By Julia Symmes Cobb
BOGOTA May 12 Construction firm Odebrecht will
transfer to another company much of its $847.5 million majority
stake in a project to make Colombia's Magdalena River navigable,
as it faces corruption allegations in Brazil, Colombian
officials said on Thursday.
Odebrecht, Latin America's largest engineering conglomerate,
will relinquish 50 to 75 percent of its participation in the
Navelena consortium, said Cormagdalena, the government agency
overseeing the project.
"This is just the entrance of a new player; it does not mean
any change to the value or the timeline of the contract,"
Cormagdalena head Luis Alvaro Mendoza told Reuters.
Three multinational firms have expressed interest in taking
over Odebrecht's stake, Mendoza said, but their names will be
kept confidential.
The project contract allows Brazil-based Odebrecht to pass
the majority of its 87 percent stake in Navelena to another firm
in extraordinary circumstances.
Odebrecht has until June 11, the date major construction
works are set to start, to find a substitute, Mendoza said.
Otherwise the firm will incur fines for failure to uphold its
contract.
Mendoza said he is confident the project will go forward
without scheduling delays.
Navelena is set to fund most of the project and profit from
toll charges for seven years after its upgrade of the waterway.
"Odebrecht has decided to relinquish its majority share
participation in Navelena SAS, in an effort to ensure the
financial solvency and guarantee the credibility of the
private-public partnership, which has been affected by the
reputation problems of the Brazilian firm," Cormagdalena said in
statement earlier on Thursday.
Odebrecht has pledged to collaborate with an investigation
by Brazilian prosecutors after authorities uncovered an office
at the group dedicated to paying bribes on work for Brazil state
firms, World Cup soccer stadiums and Olympic legacy projects.
The river project, valued at 2.5 trillion Colombian pesos,
is set to increase cargo transport on the river to some 10
million tonnes by 2029, in a bid to reduce freight costs and aid
exports by commodities producers and agricultural companies.
A representative from Odebrecht declined to comment, citing
confidentiality requirements.
($1 = 2,956.82 Colombian pesos)
