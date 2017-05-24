BRASILIA May 24 Engineering conglomerate
Odebrecht SA expects aviation regulator Anac to
approve the sale of its stake in Brazil's second busiest
international airport to HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd
within 90 days, newspaper Valor Econômico reported
on Wednesday.
Cabinet minister Wellington Moreira Franco said last month
the Chinese company, part of HNA Group Co Ltd, had
already bought Odebrecht's stake in the Rio de Janeiro
international airport, or RIOGaleão.
Odebrecht and partner Changi Airports International Pte Ltd
of Singapore have a combined 51 percent of Galeão, with Brazil's
civil aviation infrastructure authority Infraero holding the
remainder.
Press representatives for Odebrecht and HNA did not
immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
The transaction is part of Odebrecht's efforts to dispose of
assets as it seeks to stay current on about 76 billion reais of
net debt and weather the impact from its involvement in Brazil's
worst corruption scandal.
Odebrecht's access to credit and new contracts in Brazil and
almost a dozen countries has been almost fully shut down due to
the scandal.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)